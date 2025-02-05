Netanyahu's Pursuit of Peace: Israel and Saudi Arabia
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his commitment to achieving peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Speaking in Washington, he conveyed optimism about the feasibility of this goal, noting the interest and support of both the U.S. and the Saudi leadership.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated his dedication to establishing peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia, describing the prospect as both feasible and likely.
In remarks made to reporters in Washington, Netanyahu expressed confidence in the success of this diplomatic endeavor, highlighting his commitment and that of both President Trump and Saudi leaders.
Netanyahu's comments underscore a significant effort towards fostering regional stability, with the involved parties actively working to achieve this diplomatic breakthrough.
