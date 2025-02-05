Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Emerge Amid US Deportation of Indian Migrants

The US has begun a controversial deportation of Indian migrants, reigniting diplomatic tensions reminiscent of the 2013 Devyani Khobragade incident. Congress has expressed sadness over images of Indians being handcuffed, as Washington tightens immigration laws. This comes amid diplomatic preparations for Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit to the US.

  • India

Amidst rising tensions between India and the United States, the recent deportation of Indian migrants has revived memories of earlier diplomatic conflicts. The Congress expressed dismay over images showing handcuffed Indians being expelled from the US, reminiscent of the 2013 Devyani Khobragade episode, which strained bilateral relations.

The US, under President Donald Trump's administration, has intensified its immigration crackdown. This included deploying military transport aircraft to repatriate Indian migrants. However, the US embassy in New Delhi remained tight-lipped on the specifics, merely confirming a tightening of immigration laws.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington looming, the deportations are seen as a significant sticking point. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor pointed out that deportations were also prevalent during President Biden's tenure, with Indian nationals constituting a substantial portion of undocumented immigrants in the US.

