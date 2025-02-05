AAP MP Sanjay Singh Condemns Detention of Valmiki Community Leader Amidst Election Tensions

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh on Wednesday expressed strong disapproval of the detention of Valmiki community leader Uday Gill, alleging that he was held at a police station without justification. Singh called on the Valmiki community to challenge what he described as "hooliganism" by voting.

Highlighting Uday Gill's positive reputation and long-standing commitment to his community, Singh stated that Gill had been detained since 8:30 a.m. without any explanation from the authorities. Singh further alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was involved in distributing cash, reportedly Rs 2000-3000, to sway voters' decisions in North Avenue N Block, with ink-marked fingers to suggest voting. He claimed that upon his arrival at the scene, those responsible fled in a vehicle with a Haryana registration.

Singh mentioned that he communicated with the Election Observer and senior police officials, but Gill remained in custody. On a related note, members of the Valmiki Samaj and Dalit Mahapanchayat held a protest against AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, during which AAP's campaign vehicle was vandalized. Maharashtra Valmiki Samaj president Ashu Pohal criticized AAP's purported unfulfilled promises, vowing not to support those who did not stand by their community. Delhi elections today showed a 19.95% voter turnout by 11 a.m., with variances across districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)