Trump Targets Transgender Athletes in New Executive Order

The Trump administration announced a decisive move on Wednesday, targeting the involvement of transgender girls and women in school sports. According to a White House official, President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order directing federal agencies to interpret Title IX in a way that prohibits transgender individuals from participating in female sports categories.

Furthermore, the administration intends to scrutinize visa applications of transgender individuals for possible fraud. This issue is set to be highlighted internationally, including at the United Nations and within the private sector. The administration is committed to enforcing this order at International Olympic Committee events held on American soil.

The directive is framed as a protective measure for girls and women, referencing numerous complaints about transgender athletes' inclusion in sports. This reflects the administration's narrow view of Title IX as a law that protects individuals based on biological sex assigned at birth. Critics argue that these measures infringe on transgender rights.

