DOJ Defends FBI Agents in Capitol Riot Investigations Legal Battle
A Justice Department official assured FBI agents involved in the January 6 investigations they would not face termination for following orders. This comes amid a court battle against agents seeking anonymity. Investigations involved up to 6,000 employees, challenging Trump's Capitol attack supporters.
A top Justice Department official assured FBI agents on Wednesday that they would not be fired for participating in January 6 investigations. This declaration followed controversy and accusations of insubordination against FBI leadership. Acting U.S. Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove made these statements in a memo to staff, obtained by Reuters.
Bove clarified that no FBI employee carrying out their duties ethically during January 6 investigations is at risk of termination or other penalties. The memo underlined that only those acting with corrupt or partisan intent should worry. The department is currently facing a lawsuit from FBI employees aiming to keep their identities confidential amid these investigations.
Bove's memo came in response to the FBI's initial reluctance to comply with a request for the names of core agents involved in January 6 cases. As a result, he demanded a comprehensive list of all FBI employees involved in these investigations, which the FBI provided using employee numbers. The case will proceed in court on Thursday.
