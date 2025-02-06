DOJ Defends FBI Agents in Capitol Riot Investigations Legal Battle

A top Justice Department official assured FBI agents on Wednesday that they would not be fired for participating in January 6 investigations. This declaration followed controversy and accusations of insubordination against FBI leadership. Acting U.S. Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove made these statements in a memo to staff, obtained by Reuters.

Bove clarified that no FBI employee carrying out their duties ethically during January 6 investigations is at risk of termination or other penalties. The memo underlined that only those acting with corrupt or partisan intent should worry. The department is currently facing a lawsuit from FBI employees aiming to keep their identities confidential amid these investigations.

Bove's memo came in response to the FBI's initial reluctance to comply with a request for the names of core agents involved in January 6 cases. As a result, he demanded a comprehensive list of all FBI employees involved in these investigations, which the FBI provided using employee numbers. The case will proceed in court on Thursday.

