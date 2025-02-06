Left Menu

DOJ Defends FBI Agents in Capitol Riot Investigations Legal Battle

A Justice Department official assured FBI agents involved in the January 6 investigations they would not face termination for following orders. This comes amid a court battle against agents seeking anonymity. Investigations involved up to 6,000 employees, challenging Trump's Capitol attack supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 00:37 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 00:37 IST
DOJ Defends FBI Agents in Capitol Riot Investigations Legal Battle

A top Justice Department official assured FBI agents on Wednesday that they would not be fired for participating in January 6 investigations. This declaration followed controversy and accusations of insubordination against FBI leadership. Acting U.S. Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove made these statements in a memo to staff, obtained by Reuters.

Bove clarified that no FBI employee carrying out their duties ethically during January 6 investigations is at risk of termination or other penalties. The memo underlined that only those acting with corrupt or partisan intent should worry. The department is currently facing a lawsuit from FBI employees aiming to keep their identities confidential amid these investigations.

Bove's memo came in response to the FBI's initial reluctance to comply with a request for the names of core agents involved in January 6 cases. As a result, he demanded a comprehensive list of all FBI employees involved in these investigations, which the FBI provided using employee numbers. The case will proceed in court on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025