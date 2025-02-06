Unrest in Bangladesh: Protesters Target Historical Symbols Amid Political Turmoil

Bangladesh witnessed a wave of protests targeting significant historical sites linked to its political legacy, including the home of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the nation’s founding leader. Demonstrators took to the streets following a social media call for action against the deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's party, the Awami League.

On Wednesday night, protesters gathered outside the memorialized residence of Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka's Dhanmondi area, calling for a 'bulldozer procession' before Hasina's virtual address from India. In a dramatic escalation, the historic dwelling was set ablaze. Similar acts of arson and vandalism were reported across other regions.

Amidst the chaos, Hasina addressed the nation, urging citizens to resist the current regime. 'They can demolish buildings, but not history,' she stated, as she highlighted her late father’s contributions to the nation's independence. The protests underline a deep-seated political and societal discontent, further fuelling divisions in Bangladesh's socio-political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)