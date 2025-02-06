U.S. Federal Workforce Faces Buyout Dilemma Under Aggressive Trump Overhaul

As the deadline looms, millions of U.S. government workers must decide whether to accept a buyout offer or risk job loss under President Trump's unprecedented push to shrink federal operations. This initiative is sparking significant legal and political resistance.

Though around 40,000 employees have so far accepted the offer, resistance is mounting. Unions have filed lawsuits challenging the legality of the 'deferred resignation program,' and a hearing is set before a federal judge in Boston.

This government reduction drive, spearheaded by Trump's advisor Elon Musk, affects agencies across the board, from labor to intelligence, with further cuts projected. The White House justifies these changes as fiscal efficiency, but opposition decries them as unlawful overreach.

