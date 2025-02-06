Post-Poll Hustle: Delhi Candidates Balance Family and Strategy
Following the intense Delhi electoral showdown, candidates from major political parties balanced family commitments and strategic preparations for the upcoming results. Party meetings and personal downtime dominated their schedules as they awaited the February 8 verdict, eager to influence Delhi's political future.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi's electoral candidates shot into action the day after polls wrapped up, balancing family commitments and strategic meetings to prepare for the upcoming results.
On Wednesday, voters cast their ballots across 13,766 stations in all 70 Assembly constituencies, with parties poised for a pivotal verdict on February 8.
Leaders from AAP, BJP, and Congress focused on post-election strategies while savoring time with family, marking a rare respite from the relentless campaign trail.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kerala PPE Scandal: Congress Accuses Left Government of Corruption
Congress Alleges Multi-Crore Health Scam by Delhi CM Kejriwal
Congress Slams BJP's 'Beti Bachao' Initiative, Alleges Hypocrisy
Congress Challenges India's Economic Slowdown: A Call for Economic Justice
Congress to Lead Long March for Kailashahar's Safety