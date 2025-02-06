Post-Poll Hustle: Delhi Candidates Balance Family and Strategy

Delhi's electoral candidates shot into action the day after polls wrapped up, balancing family commitments and strategic meetings to prepare for the upcoming results.

On Wednesday, voters cast their ballots across 13,766 stations in all 70 Assembly constituencies, with parties poised for a pivotal verdict on February 8.

Leaders from AAP, BJP, and Congress focused on post-election strategies while savoring time with family, marking a rare respite from the relentless campaign trail.

