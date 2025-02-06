Left Menu

Post-Poll Hustle: Delhi Candidates Balance Family and Strategy

Following the intense Delhi electoral showdown, candidates from major political parties balanced family commitments and strategic preparations for the upcoming results. Party meetings and personal downtime dominated their schedules as they awaited the February 8 verdict, eager to influence Delhi's political future.

Delhi's electoral candidates shot into action the day after polls wrapped up, balancing family commitments and strategic meetings to prepare for the upcoming results.

On Wednesday, voters cast their ballots across 13,766 stations in all 70 Assembly constituencies, with parties poised for a pivotal verdict on February 8.

Leaders from AAP, BJP, and Congress focused on post-election strategies while savoring time with family, marking a rare respite from the relentless campaign trail.

