Ramaphosa Defends South Africa Against External Criticism Amid G20 Presidency

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa firmly rejected pressure from U.S. President Trump regarding land reform, stressing national unity and independence. He highlighted the rise of nationalism globally and emphasized South Africa's leadership during its G20 presidency, while planning economic reforms to enhance growth and state enterprise performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 00:33 IST
Ramaphosa Defends South Africa Against External Criticism Amid G20 Presidency
Cyril Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa asserted that the nation "will not be bullied," responding to U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks about cutting funding over land reform. Trump's allegations about land confiscation and mistreatment were made without evidence, amid a new law aimed at equitable land distribution.

In his state of the nation address, Ramaphosa referenced geopolitical tensions but did not name Trump directly, warning against nationalism and protectionism. "We will stand as a united nation," he affirmed, emphasizing defense of national interests.

South Africa's G20 presidency, a first for Africa, is used by Ramaphosa to prioritize Africa and the Global South. Economic reforms are underway to boost growth beyond 3%, with focus on improving state utilities like Eskom, despite a moderate 1.8% growth forecast by the central bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

