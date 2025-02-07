PGA Tour Nears Historic Deal with LIV Golf
The PGA Tour is nearing a significant agreement with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf following discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump. The deal aims to bridge the longstanding rift in professional golf. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, Player Director Adam Scott, and Tiger Woods expressed their gratitude for Trump's involvement.
The PGA Tour announced on Thursday that it is nearing a groundbreaking agreement with LIV Golf, a Saudi-backed rival circuit. This development follows a recent meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, where the idea of merging the two entities was discussed to resolve the ongoing split in the world of professional golf.
A statement from the U.S.-based circuit revealed that PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, along with Player Director Adam Scott, met with Trump on February 4. They urged him to mediate discussions with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund to negotiate a peaceful coexistence between the two golf entities.
"We are grateful that his leadership has brought us closer to a final deal, paving the way for reunification of men's professional golf," read the joint statement from Monahan, Scott, and fellow Player Director Tiger Woods, indicating significant progress towards resolving the divisive issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.
Saudi Arabia Eyes USD 600 Billion Investment in U.S.
Saudi Arabia Plans $600 Billion Investment in US
I am going to ask Saudi Arabia, OPEC to bring down oil prices; if prices come down Russia-Ukraine war will end immediately: Donald Trump.
Saudi Arabia's Renewed Commitment to Lebanon's Future