PGA Tour Nears Historic Deal with LIV Golf

The PGA Tour announced on Thursday that it is nearing a groundbreaking agreement with LIV Golf, a Saudi-backed rival circuit. This development follows a recent meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, where the idea of merging the two entities was discussed to resolve the ongoing split in the world of professional golf.

A statement from the U.S.-based circuit revealed that PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, along with Player Director Adam Scott, met with Trump on February 4. They urged him to mediate discussions with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund to negotiate a peaceful coexistence between the two golf entities.

"We are grateful that his leadership has brought us closer to a final deal, paving the way for reunification of men's professional golf," read the joint statement from Monahan, Scott, and fellow Player Director Tiger Woods, indicating significant progress towards resolving the divisive issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)