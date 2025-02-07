Ramaphosa Stands Firm Amid Trump's Funding Threats

In a decisive address, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa firmly responded to U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to cut funding over land expropriation laws. While Trump did not receive a direct mention, Ramaphosa's words conveyed a message of resilience.

Addressing Parliament in Cape Town, Ramaphosa highlighted the rise of nationalism and protectionism, urging South Africa to unite and defend its national interests. The statement found support amid applause from the legislative assembly.

Despite Trump's claims of human rights violations, Ramaphosa and his administration justified the law, stressing that it targets unused land for public benefit, with legal safeguards in place. Meanwhile, South Africa seeks alternatives to maintain vital HIV/AIDS programs amid potential aid cuts.

