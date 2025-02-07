Left Menu

Ramaphosa Stands Firm Amid Trump's Funding Threats

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to Donald Trump's threats to cut U.S. funding due to a controversial land expropriation law. Ramaphosa remained resolute, emphasizing South Africa's sovereignty and resilience amid global nationalism and protectionism. Despite legal and social criticisms, he pledged infrastructural investments to boost the economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 07-02-2025 02:31 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 02:31 IST
Ramaphosa

In a decisive address, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa firmly responded to U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to cut funding over land expropriation laws. While Trump did not receive a direct mention, Ramaphosa's words conveyed a message of resilience.

Addressing Parliament in Cape Town, Ramaphosa highlighted the rise of nationalism and protectionism, urging South Africa to unite and defend its national interests. The statement found support amid applause from the legislative assembly.

Despite Trump's claims of human rights violations, Ramaphosa and his administration justified the law, stressing that it targets unused land for public benefit, with legal safeguards in place. Meanwhile, South Africa seeks alternatives to maintain vital HIV/AIDS programs amid potential aid cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

