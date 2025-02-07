High-Stakes Seizure: U.S. Confiscates Venezuelan Aircraft Amid Sanctions Strain

In a dramatic move, the United States has confiscated a Venezuelan government airplane in the Dominican Republic, stating that it breached U.S. sanctions, export controls, and money laundering regulations.

The action, overseen by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, marks the second such seizure in recent months and was executed as he concluded his Latin America tour. A Homeland Security official marked the plane with a warrant while it was stationed for maintenance in Santo Domingo.

According to the State Department, the plane had facilitated travel for Venezuelan officials to several countries. The seizure underscores the ongoing tensions between the U.S. and President Nicolas Maduro's government, which disputes American sanctions as illegitimate economic warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)