Congressional Republicans Endeavor to Extend Trump's Tax Cuts

Congressional Republicans emerged from a five-hour discussion with President Donald Trump on Thursday, though they failed to reach a consensus on extending significant tax cuts.

Holding slim majorities in both the House and Senate, Republicans have been grappling with plans to fund these extensions, which could further increase the nation's $36 trillion debt by another $4 trillion over the next decade.

House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed gratitude for Trump's involvement, noting his effective guidance. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt relayed Trump's tax priorities, including prolonging the 2017 cuts, eradicating taxes on tips, Social Security benefits, overtime pay, and making adjustments to the federal deduction for state and local taxes.

