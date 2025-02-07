Russell Vought Confirmed as Trump's Budget Director Amidst Controversy

In a contentious move, the Republican-led U.S. Senate has confirmed Russell Vought, President Donald Trump's nominee, as budget director. The confirmation, which concluded with a 53-47 vote following an overnight session, places a staunch conservative at the helm of government funding practices.

Vought's appointment has drawn fierce criticism, most notably for his opposition to a 1974 law that restricts presidential power over congressionally approved funds. This stance has raised concerns from both parties about the future of critical government services under Trump's administration.

Despite bipartisan unease, Republicans support Vought's potential to reduce government spending and combat waste. However, recent actions, including a now-rescinded freeze on federal grants, have heightened fears over unilateral executive actions affecting essential services.

(With inputs from agencies.)