Modi's Strategic Visits to France and US Strengthen Global Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a diplomatic tour, visiting the US for a crucial meeting with President Donald Trump from February 12th, as announced by the external affairs ministry. This visit is aimed at bolstering the India-US bilateral relationship.

Before his US visit, Modi will engage with French President Emmanuel Macron in France from February 10th to 12th, co-chairing the AI Action Summit and addressing the India-France CEOs forum. The two leaders will also inaugurate the Consulate General of India in Marseille and visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor in Cadarache.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized the significance of Modi's visits, highlighting the strong India-US partnership and bipartisan support in the US. These diplomatic engagements aim to advance trade, investment, technology, and defense cooperation between India and its key allies.

