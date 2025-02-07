Left Menu

Modi's Strategic Visits to France and US Strengthen Global Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the US from February 12th, meeting President Trump to enhance bilateral ties. Before that, Modi will be in France to co-chair the AI Action Summit with President Macron and visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor in Cadarache, strengthening international collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:00 IST
Modi's Strategic Visits to France and US Strengthen Global Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a diplomatic tour, visiting the US for a crucial meeting with President Donald Trump from February 12th, as announced by the external affairs ministry. This visit is aimed at bolstering the India-US bilateral relationship.

Before his US visit, Modi will engage with French President Emmanuel Macron in France from February 10th to 12th, co-chairing the AI Action Summit and addressing the India-France CEOs forum. The two leaders will also inaugurate the Consulate General of India in Marseille and visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor in Cadarache.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized the significance of Modi's visits, highlighting the strong India-US partnership and bipartisan support in the US. These diplomatic engagements aim to advance trade, investment, technology, and defense cooperation between India and its key allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Supercharged AI? Scientists make LLMs 'twice as fast' on CPUs

Research reveals ‘deep’ AI governance gaps in Sub-Saharan African countries

Novel conceptual framework could reshape ethical AI adoption across industries

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025