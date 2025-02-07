Ajit Pawar Defends Election Integrity Amid Allegations

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar criticized the opposition for questioning the integrity of the election process. His remarks came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised concerns about possible irregularities during the assembly polls dominated by the BJP-led Mahayuti.

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, Gandhi alleged that the number of voters added in Maharashtra was comparable to the population of Himachal Pradesh, prompting calls for the Election Commission to disclose the voter list for clarity.

Pawar, addressing the concerns, argued that the opposition should use their resources to verify facts. He suggested that such accusations were made to boost party morale. Furthermore, Pawar addressed allegations against Minister Dhananjay Munde related to extortion and corruption, urging for a fair investigation.

