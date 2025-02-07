Left Menu

Ajit Pawar Defends Election Integrity Amid Allegations

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar criticized the opposition for questioning voting integrity following allegations from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding assembly poll irregularities. Pawar defended the BJP-led Mahayuti's election victory and addressed accusations against Minister Dhananjay Munde concerning extortion and murder cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:54 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar criticized the opposition for questioning the integrity of the election process. His remarks came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised concerns about possible irregularities during the assembly polls dominated by the BJP-led Mahayuti.

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, Gandhi alleged that the number of voters added in Maharashtra was comparable to the population of Himachal Pradesh, prompting calls for the Election Commission to disclose the voter list for clarity.

Pawar, addressing the concerns, argued that the opposition should use their resources to verify facts. He suggested that such accusations were made to boost party morale. Furthermore, Pawar addressed allegations against Minister Dhananjay Munde related to extortion and corruption, urging for a fair investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

