Rahul Gandhi Allegations Ignite Maharashtra Voter Conundrum

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleges voter irregularities in Maharashtra elections, claiming more voters than adult population and discrepancies in the voter list. He demands the Election Commission provides a detailed voter list, threatening judicial action if demands aren't met.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 20:23 IST
Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, raised concerns on Friday over alleged voting irregularities in Maharashtra's elections, claiming the state registered more voters than its adult population. He pinpointed a surge in voter registrations in the months following the Lok Sabha elections compared to five preceding years.

Gandhi, alongside representatives from Shiv Sena-UBT and NCP-SP, demanded the Election Commission releases a centralized voter list for upcoming elections. The opposition questions numerous voter deletions, primarily affecting Dalit, tribal, and minority groups. They caution that failing to release the lists might lead to judicial intervention.

The Election Commission responded, insisting on transparency, while Gandhi countered that the discrepancies favor the BJP. He emphasized the urgent need for a detailed electorate dataset, calling for fairness in the democratic process. Opposition leaders urged the Commission to act swiftly to maintain trust in India's democracy.

