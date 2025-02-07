Uddhav Backs Rahul: Allegations Shake Maharashtra Elections

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has openly supported Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations regarding alleged irregularities in the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Thackeray cited Gandhi's recent press conference in Delhi, where Gandhi claimed the BJP-led Mahayuti's election triumph was suspect. Both the ruling BJP and the opposition express skepticism over the legitimacy of election outcomes.

Gandhi outlined discrepancies in voter registration data, and opposition parties are pushing for centralized voter data from the Election Commission. If their demand is ignored, the next step may involve legal intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)