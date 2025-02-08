Left Menu

Steve Wynn's Supreme Court Appeal: A Potential Challenge to Landmark Libel Ruling

Steve Wynn has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider the libel protections set in the 1964 New York Times v. Sullivan decision. This pivotal appeal could impact defamation claims by public figures, questioning the 'actual malice' standard required for such cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 04:54 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 04:54 IST
Steve Wynn's Supreme Court Appeal: A Potential Challenge to Landmark Libel Ruling

Casino tycoon Steve Wynn has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking a review of libel protections granted under a landmark ruling. If accepted, this case presents the justices with an opportunity to reevaluate the 1964 New York Times v. Sullivan decision, which sets stringent limits on defamation lawsuits by public figures.

The appeal follows Nevada's dismissal of Wynn's defamation lawsuit against the Associated Press, regarding a report alleging sexual assault. The court ruled that Wynn could not demonstrate the article was published maliciously. Wynn's request is for the Supreme Court to reconsider the necessity of proving 'actual malice' in such cases.

Historically, the precedent has required public figures to show that offending statements were made with reckless disregard for the truth. However, with changing media landscapes and increased concerns over misinformation, some argue for a reassessment. Wynn's appeal reflects a potential shift in how defamation laws might adapt to modern media environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025