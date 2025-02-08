North Korea's Staunch Stance: Nuclear Weapons Unyielding for Negotiation

North Korea has announced that its nuclear arsenal is not open for negotiation, declaring its purpose is to counter perceived threats to its sovereignty and global peace, according to state media reports on Saturday.

The statement followed a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, where both leaders emphasized the necessity for North Korea to halt its nuclear program. While North Korean media did not address the meeting, it highlighted NATO and EU officials' calls for complete denuclearization.

Trump hinted at possible arms reduction talks as he begins his second term, raising speculation on future diplomatic strategies with North Korea, which has communicated a strengthened resolve to augment its nuclear capabilities.

