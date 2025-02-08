Left Menu

North Korea's Staunch Stance: Nuclear Weapons Unyielding for Negotiation

North Korea declares its nuclear weapons are for combat, not negotiation, amid pleas from global leaders for denuclearization. The nation emphasizes its intent to enhance nuclear forces despite outreach from U.S. President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba during their White House meeting reaffirming the call for disarmament.

North Korea has announced that its nuclear arsenal is not open for negotiation, declaring its purpose is to counter perceived threats to its sovereignty and global peace, according to state media reports on Saturday.

The statement followed a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, where both leaders emphasized the necessity for North Korea to halt its nuclear program. While North Korean media did not address the meeting, it highlighted NATO and EU officials' calls for complete denuclearization.

Trump hinted at possible arms reduction talks as he begins his second term, raising speculation on future diplomatic strategies with North Korea, which has communicated a strengthened resolve to augment its nuclear capabilities.

