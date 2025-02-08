Left Menu

Confidence Rising: BJP's Promising Path in Delhi Politics

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed confidence in the BJP's potential to form the government in Delhi. Highlighting development under PM Modi, Majhi noted the critical pollution situation in Delhi and expected BJP's victory. Early trends showed BJP leading in assembly seats.

Updated: 08-02-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 12:09 IST
In a bold statement, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed unwavering confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will secure a decisive victory and form the government in Delhi. Majhi attributed this anticipated triumph to the public's recognition that BJP stands synonymous with development.

Majhi emphasized the significant developmental strides India has made under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, predicting that Delhi, grappling with severe pollution issues, would benefit significantly under BJP governance.

According to early trends announced by the Election Commission, the BJP currently leads in 43 out of Delhi's 70 assembly seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trailing with a lead in 27 seats, highlighting a promising path for BJP in the capital's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

