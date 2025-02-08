Confidence Rising: BJP's Promising Path in Delhi Politics
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed confidence in the BJP's potential to form the government in Delhi. Highlighting development under PM Modi, Majhi noted the critical pollution situation in Delhi and expected BJP's victory. Early trends showed BJP leading in assembly seats.
- Country:
- India
In a bold statement, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed unwavering confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will secure a decisive victory and form the government in Delhi. Majhi attributed this anticipated triumph to the public's recognition that BJP stands synonymous with development.
Majhi emphasized the significant developmental strides India has made under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, predicting that Delhi, grappling with severe pollution issues, would benefit significantly under BJP governance.
According to early trends announced by the Election Commission, the BJP currently leads in 43 out of Delhi's 70 assembly seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trailing with a lead in 27 seats, highlighting a promising path for BJP in the capital's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh: A Pillar of India's Development
Nadcab Labs: Reshaping Token Launches with Cutting-Edge ICO Development
IFAD Issues SEK 900M Sustainable Bond to Support Rural Development and Combat Global Poverty
Green Light for Khurda Road-Balangir Railway: A Milestone in Odisha's Infrastructure Development
Pride in Leadership: Gujarat Ministers Laud PM Modi's Visionary Impact