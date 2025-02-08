BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

In a pivotal political development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears poised to seize control of Delhi's government, breaking a 27-year gap. According to early trend data from the Election Commission, BJP is leading in 45 assembly seats, outstripping the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) 25, while Congress has yet to register any gains.

Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva attributed this potential victory to a preference for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance model over that of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. Highlighting issues such as contaminated water, inadequate infrastructure, and pollution, Sachdeva claimed these issues reflected poorly on Kejriwal's administration.

The electoral contest featured prominent AAP leaders, including Kejriwal himself, who once enjoyed strong support but now trail in the results. Sachdeva condemned these leaders as symbols of corruption, suggesting that public discontent has led to their possible downfall. The February 5 election saw a voter turnout of 60.54% across key constituencies, including New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)