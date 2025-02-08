Omar Abdullah Mocks Rivals Amidst Delhi Vote Count
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah made a sarcastic comment on opposition parties as the BJP neared a victory in the Delhi assembly elections. Pointing to the ongoing vote count, Abdullah criticized the fighting within opposition parties, notably the AAP and Congress, who were previously aligned.
During the unfolding results of the Delhi assembly elections, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took a jab at opposition parties with a sarcastic post.
As trends showed the BJP leading, Abdullah remarked on the infighting amongst rivals, AAP and Congress, notably on his social media account, X.
The critique came amidst contrasting decisions by AAP and Congress, who contested separately despite previous collaboration in national elections.
