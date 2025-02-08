Left Menu

BJP's Resounding Victory: A New Era in Delhi Politics

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinched a historic win in the Delhi Assembly elections, marking its return to power after 27 years. Former CM Raman Singh and PM Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to voters, emphasizing the end of deceitful politics. Union Minister Amit Shah heralded a new era of trust.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Assembly Speaker Dr. Raman Singh, in a statement on Saturday, expressed his gratitude to BJP workers and lauded the people of Delhi for casting their votes in favor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), thus rejecting politics rooted in deceit. Singh praised the electoral success as historic.

Speaking to ANI, Singh emphasized that the electorate's mandate reflected their confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance. He stated, 'Over the past 27 years, during which BJP remained in opposition, the electorate grew disillusioned with former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's broken promises. Their vote was a verdict against corruption.' Singh also highlighted Kejriwal's fall from grace and his alleged involvement in corruption, which led to his downfall in the election.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi extended thanks to the citizens of Delhi for their support, affirming the BJP's commitment to Delhi's development. Union Home Minister Amit Shah echoed these sentiments, declaring an end to the 'rule of lies' while predicting a promising future for the city. The BJP now commands 48 seats, signaling a significant political shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

