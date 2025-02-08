BJP Secures Historic Win in Delhi: A New Era of Trust Begins

Assembly Speaker and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr. Raman Singh has expressed his gratitude towards BJP workers amid a significant party victory in the Delhi Assembly elections. Singh hailed the outcome as a rejection of "the politics of lies and deceit," emphasizing the public's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

During a conversation with ANI, Dr. Singh elaborated on the perceived credibility issues surrounding former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He highlighted how the population grew weary of unfulfilled promises and alleged corrupt practices, which he believes, contributed to Kejriwal's electoral defeat and his party's decline.

Earlier comments from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah echoed a sentiment of fresh optimism for Delhi's future, promising to prioritize the city's development and welfare. The BJP's substantial lead in 48 out of 70 seats signifies a potent shift in the political landscape, poised to alter Delhi's governance after nearly three decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)