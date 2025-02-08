Left Menu

Historic Victory: BJP Reigns in Delhi, AAP Faces Setback

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated BJP's decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, criticizing AAP and Congress for their politics. BJP's vote share increased, indicating a resurgence, while AAP suffered a decline. Modi vowed to address civic issues and prepare Delhi for the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 21:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political shift, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly polls as historic, while condemning AAP's and Congress' approaches as detrimental. The BJP registered a notable increase in vote share, signaling a strong resurgence in the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party encountered a sharp drop in support, reflecting a setback for the party that once dominated the city's political landscape. As Delhi's political dynamics transform, Modi emphasized the need for serious political reform and criticized the prevailing 'politics of deceit and foolishness.'

Amidst this political upheaval, the Prime Minister pledged to tackle civic challenges, focusing on cleaning the Yamuna river and enhancing Delhi's infrastructure, aiming to make the city future-ready. This election marks a significant milestone in reshaping Delhi's future political trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

