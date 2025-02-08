Historic Victory: BJP Reigns in Delhi, AAP Faces Setback

In a significant political shift, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly polls as historic, while condemning AAP's and Congress' approaches as detrimental. The BJP registered a notable increase in vote share, signaling a strong resurgence in the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party encountered a sharp drop in support, reflecting a setback for the party that once dominated the city's political landscape. As Delhi's political dynamics transform, Modi emphasized the need for serious political reform and criticized the prevailing 'politics of deceit and foolishness.'

Amidst this political upheaval, the Prime Minister pledged to tackle civic challenges, focusing on cleaning the Yamuna river and enhancing Delhi's infrastructure, aiming to make the city future-ready. This election marks a significant milestone in reshaping Delhi's future political trajectory.

