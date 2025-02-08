Left Menu

Stalin Criticizes Union Government in Erode Victory Address

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticizes the BJP-led Central government for ignoring Tamil Nadu in the Union Budget. He argues that the budget lacks meaningful announcements for the state and the country. Stalin blames the governance's communal politics for stalling development opportunities.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin declared a significant victory for his party on the home ground of rationalist leader E V Ramasamy in Erode.

During a mass gathering in Avadi, Stalin criticized the BJP-led Central government for neglecting Tamil Nadu in the Union Budget. He accused them of prioritizing communal politics over development.

Stalin targeted Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying that despite quoting literary figures, the Budget failed to deliver for Tamil Nadu. He also condemned the tax benefit announcement, deeming it beneficial to a mere fraction of the populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

