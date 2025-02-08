Historic BJP Victory in Delhi: A Bold Endorsement

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) recent triumph in the Delhi Assembly elections is being heralded as historic by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. During a press conference, Naidu heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attributing the victory to the people's faith in Modi's leadership.

Naidu was critical of the outgoing Aam Aadmi Party administration, lambasting it for turning the city into a 'garbage hub' plagued by pollution. He emphasized the gravity of the situation, with Delhi becoming synonymous with pollution and mismanagement, and criticized the poor governance model prevalent in the capital.

Reflecting on the broader political landscape, Naidu asserted that Modi is the 'right leader at the right time' for India. The election outcome, he stated, celebrates not only the BJP's success but also the self-respect and aspirations of the nation. In a subsequent social media post, Naidu further highlighted the victory as a testament to the progressive vision of Modi's government.

(With inputs from agencies.)