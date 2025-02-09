Delhi's Political Shakeup: Atishi Resigns Amid AAP's Defeat

In a significant political shift in Delhi, Chief Minister Atishi has resigned after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suffered a stunning defeat in the assembly elections. Atishi tendered her resignation to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Sunday, following the party's inability to retain power.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a remarkable comeback by securing 48 out of the 70 assembly seats in the elections held on February 5, thereby ending more than 26 years of political absence. The AAP managed to retain only 22 seats, while the Congress was unable to secure any seats.

Party leaders indicated that the BJP is poised to stake its claim to form the government next week, awaiting the return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his foreign tour. Atishi had assumed the role of chief minister in September last year after her predecessor, Arvind Kejriwal, stepped down amid corruption allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)