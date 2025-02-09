Left Menu

Delhi's Political Shakeup: Atishi Resigns Amid AAP's Defeat

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi resigned following AAP's defeat in assembly elections. The BJP regained power, winning 48 of 70 seats, ending a 26-year gap. Atishi, who retained her seat, submitted her resignation to Lt Governor Saxena. AAP won 22 seats, while Congress secured none.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 11:40 IST
Delhi's Political Shakeup: Atishi Resigns Amid AAP's Defeat
Atishi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political shift in Delhi, Chief Minister Atishi has resigned after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suffered a stunning defeat in the assembly elections. Atishi tendered her resignation to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Sunday, following the party's inability to retain power.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a remarkable comeback by securing 48 out of the 70 assembly seats in the elections held on February 5, thereby ending more than 26 years of political absence. The AAP managed to retain only 22 seats, while the Congress was unable to secure any seats.

Party leaders indicated that the BJP is poised to stake its claim to form the government next week, awaiting the return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his foreign tour. Atishi had assumed the role of chief minister in September last year after her predecessor, Arvind Kejriwal, stepped down amid corruption allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

 Global
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025