Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: A Political Crusade to Safeguard India's Democratic Heritage

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra critiques the BJP-led NDA government for undermining India's Constitution and democracy. During her visit to Wayanad, she also raised concerns over human-animal conflicts and the need for increased funding for protection measures, promising to address these issues with both central and state governments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 09-02-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 13:40 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: A Political Crusade to Safeguard India's Democratic Heritage
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary, has once again voiced her disapproval of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, accusing it of undermining India's Constitution and democratic values. She made these remarks while addressing booth-level leaders in the Eranad Assembly constituency, emphasizing the need to protect the essence of India.

During her three-day visit to Wayanad, Priyanka highlighted concerns about human-animal conflicts, pledging to appeal to both central and state governments for increased funding. She promised to continue pressuring authorities to secure funds necessary for effective monitoring and protective measures for forest staff and wildlife.

This visit marks Priyanka's second trip to Wayanad since winning the Lok Sabha by-election there. Her efforts underscore her commitment to addressing local concerns, including supporting families affected by wild animal attacks and engaging with regional Congress leaders to reinforce party strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025