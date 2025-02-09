Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: A Political Crusade to Safeguard India's Democratic Heritage

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary, has once again voiced her disapproval of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, accusing it of undermining India's Constitution and democratic values. She made these remarks while addressing booth-level leaders in the Eranad Assembly constituency, emphasizing the need to protect the essence of India.

During her three-day visit to Wayanad, Priyanka highlighted concerns about human-animal conflicts, pledging to appeal to both central and state governments for increased funding. She promised to continue pressuring authorities to secure funds necessary for effective monitoring and protective measures for forest staff and wildlife.

This visit marks Priyanka's second trip to Wayanad since winning the Lok Sabha by-election there. Her efforts underscore her commitment to addressing local concerns, including supporting families affected by wild animal attacks and engaging with regional Congress leaders to reinforce party strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)