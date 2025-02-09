Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Downplays BJP's Delhi Victory Impact on Bihar Elections

Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader and former deputy chief minister of Bihar, downplayed the BJP's Delhi assembly victory, stating that it would not affect the upcoming Bihar elections. Yadav emphasized that the BJP should focus on delivering its promises in Delhi, while dismissing claims of NDA momentum in Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav
  • India

Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD leader, dismissed any notion that the BJP's recent electoral success in Delhi will influence the Bihar polls scheduled for later this year.

Yadav, who served as the deputy chief minister of Bihar in the past, stated that the BJP's return to power in Delhi after 26 years binds the party to fulfill its campaign promises there.

The RJD leader also downplayed the NDA's claims that the Delhi victory would translate into success in Bihar, by asserting, 'Bihar is unique and must be understood in its own context.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

