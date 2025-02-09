Tejashwi Yadav Downplays BJP's Delhi Victory Impact on Bihar Elections

Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD leader, dismissed any notion that the BJP's recent electoral success in Delhi will influence the Bihar polls scheduled for later this year.

Yadav, who served as the deputy chief minister of Bihar in the past, stated that the BJP's return to power in Delhi after 26 years binds the party to fulfill its campaign promises there.

The RJD leader also downplayed the NDA's claims that the Delhi victory would translate into success in Bihar, by asserting, 'Bihar is unique and must be understood in its own context.'

