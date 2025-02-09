Tejashwi Yadav Downplays BJP's Delhi Victory Impact on Bihar Elections
Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader and former deputy chief minister of Bihar, downplayed the BJP's Delhi assembly victory, stating that it would not affect the upcoming Bihar elections. Yadav emphasized that the BJP should focus on delivering its promises in Delhi, while dismissing claims of NDA momentum in Bihar.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 09-02-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 14:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD leader, dismissed any notion that the BJP's recent electoral success in Delhi will influence the Bihar polls scheduled for later this year.
Yadav, who served as the deputy chief minister of Bihar in the past, stated that the BJP's return to power in Delhi after 26 years binds the party to fulfill its campaign promises there.
The RJD leader also downplayed the NDA's claims that the Delhi victory would translate into success in Bihar, by asserting, 'Bihar is unique and must be understood in its own context.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FTC's Comeback: Office Mandate Sparks Controversy
Union Minister Mandaviya reviews performance of EPFO's regional offices for enhanced service delivery, efficiency
Tamil Nadu Scandal: Human Waste Sabotage at Vengaiveyal
Revamping India's Insurance and Healthcare: Key Recommendations Ahead of Budget 2025
Tragedy Strikes: Ordnance Factory Explosion in Bhandara Leaves Eight Dead