Ceasefire Challenges: Tensions Mount Over Gaza Withdrawal

Israeli forces have commenced the withdrawal from a strategically important corridor in Gaza, marking a critical point in the fragile ceasefire agreement with Hamas. This move is a key condition of the truce, aiming to ease movement restrictions in the region.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dispatched a delegation to Qatar, a pivotal mediator, to discuss the potential extension of the ceasefire. Despite this diplomatic effort, doubts linger about the success of the negotiations, as the delegation comprises lower-ranked officials, raising skepticism about achieving any substantial progress.

The ceasefire faces multiple hurdles, including differing hostages-and-soldiers terms and geopolitical interests, like a controversial proposal by former US President Donald Trump. As tensions rise, hopes for a sustainable peace remain uncertain amid ongoing violence in the West Bank.

