Political Rights Stifled: Mufti's Democratic Concerns in Jammu

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has criticized authorities following the restraint shown against her daughter, Iltija Mufti, who was restricted from addressing a press conference in Jammu on Sunday.

According to Mufti, offering solace to grieving families has become criminalized, evident by the detention of Iltija Mufti at the Circuit House in Jammu as she tried to engage with the media. Mufti shared her disapproval on social media, highlighting a shift in democracy's interpretation by the ruling party.

Iltija Mufti's enquiry into the alleged police torture that led a youth in Jammu and Kashmir to suicide has spotlighted an imbalance in political freedoms, contrasting with the facilitated access granted to a minister during a similar visit. The PDP vows to provide comfort and advocacy amid oppressive governance practices.

