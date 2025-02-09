Left Menu

BJP's Triumph in Delhi: Marwah's Victory Over Sisodia

Tarvinder Singh Marwah of BJP defeated AAP's Manish Sisodia in Jangpura, attributing his win to disillusionment with Sisodia. BJP secured a majority with 48 seats, ousting AAP. Marwah criticized AAP's campaign tactics and emphasized BJP's new responsibility to meet public expectations in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 17:58 IST
In a significant political upset, Tarvinder Singh Marwah of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious against senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia in the Jangpura constituency.

Marwah attributed his win to the public's dissatisfaction with Sisodia's unfulfilled promises, underscoring the public's newfound trust in the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurances. The results marked a historic win for the BJP, which claimed power in Delhi after over 26 years by securing 48 of the 70 assembly seats.

The AAP managed 22 seats, with the Congress failing to secure any. Marwah criticized AAP's campaign strategies, decrying their derogatory remarks, and emphasized the BJP's duty to live up to the public's high expectations. On future leadership, Marwah deferred the decision to Prime Minister Modi and expressed readiness to fulfill any role assigned to him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

