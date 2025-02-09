Left Menu

BJP's Triumphant Return: Delhi Under New Leadership

Following a decisive victory in Delhi, BJP senior leaders convened to mentor new MLAs on political and public duties. Celebrations ensued at the party’s Delhi office, marking the significant defeat of the Aam Aadmi Party. Emphasis was on transparency and immediate developmental action.

  • India

In a historic comeback after more than 26 years, the BJP has regained power in Delhi, dismantling the reigning Aam Aadmi Party in a sweeping victory. On Sunday, senior BJP leaders gathered the newly elected MLAs to educate them on their political responsibilities and public service commitments.

The BJP office in Delhi's Pant Marg was abuzz with celebration as party supporters shared sweets and welcomed the new MLAs with cultural music from Uttarakhand. The victory marked a substantial setback for the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, which struggled to maintain its footing in the election.

During the meetings, held by parliamentary constituencies, BJP's top brass, including national general secretary B L Santhosh and others, underscored the importance of maintaining transparency and efficiency for a developed Delhi, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory message.

