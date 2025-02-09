Left Menu

Elon Musk to Uncover Billions in Pentagon Fraud, Says Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump expects Elon Musk to uncover billions of dollars of fraud at the Pentagon during an audit Musk will lead. Critics warn of legal risks and potential security breaches, as Musk aides seek access to confidential data across government agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 21:16 IST
Elon Musk

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that he expects billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk to uncover significant instances of fraud and abuse within the Pentagon. Musk has been appointed to lead an audit of the Department of Defense, focusing on finding and eradicating financial misconduct.

Trump made the statement during a Super Bowl interview with Fox News, mentioning that the audit might extend to the Department of Education and the military. Critics, however, caution that the efforts could be illegal and risk exposing sensitive information as Musk's team pushes for access to governmental computer systems.

The Pentagon's budget is nearing $1 trillion per year, with current spending at $895 billion, as authorized by previous legislation. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz indicated that the Department of Government Efficiency might particularly scrutinize shipbuilding processes, citing inefficiencies and potential for waste reduction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

