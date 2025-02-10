Vetevendosje Party Claims Lead Amid Election Turmoil in Kosovo

Kosovo's ruling Vetevendosje party is leading in parliamentary elections, suggesting a need to negotiate coalitions after exit polls showed a decline from its previous stronghold over 50% of votes. Prime Minister Albin Kurti, who initially ruled out forming a coalition without a majority, is now poised to lead once more.

Kurti, speaking post-victory, declared intentions to form the new government, leaving coalition partnerships uncertain. Meanwhile, the Democratic League of Kosovo, a key opposition, acknowledged Vetevendosje's lead, conceding to its triumph as results from exit polls emerged, reflecting a significant shift from the last elections.

Despite this electoral momentum, Kurti faces criticism over unmet promises, especially in sectors like education and health. Economic gains contrast with geopolitics, as Kosovo's strained ties with the EU and US over ethnic tensions have led to economic sanctions, coloring the nation's political landscape.

