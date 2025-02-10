Kim Jong Un Criticizes US-South Korea-Japan Security Alliance

On Saturday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un issued a stern warning against the US security partnership with South Korea and Japan, calling it a grave threat to North Korea. As per state media, Kim remains steadfast in his commitment to expand his nuclear arsenal.

Kim's comments suggest a continued reluctance to engage with former President Donald Trump's diplomacy attempts. Trump, who met Kim three times during his term, has signaled a desire to revisit talks, but North Korea's focus remains on strengthening its nuclear capabilities.

Kim reiterated support for Russia amidst its conflict with Ukraine, hinting at possible future diplomatic engagement if geopolitical conditions shift post-conflict. Meanwhile, South Korea and the US maintain their commitment to a denuclearized Korean Peninsula.

(With inputs from agencies.)