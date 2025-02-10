Shiv Sena's Strategic Decision in Delhi Elections

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has made a strategic revelation regarding the recent Delhi assembly elections.

According to Shinde, as many as 15 candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) approached him seeking his party's symbol to contest the polls. Shinde, however, declined the request, citing his commitment to the coalition dharma with the BJP, a significant partner in the Mahayuti alliance.

The decision was part of a broader strategy as the BJP went on to sweep the elections, securing 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP managed only 22. During an event in Thane, Shinde emphasized his commitment to the alliance, highlighting that several high-profile leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extended birthday wishes to him, affirming his political stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)