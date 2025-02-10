Left Menu

Shiv Sena's Strategic Decision in Delhi Elections

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde revealed that 15 AAP candidates asked for his party's symbol to contest Delhi polls. He declined, citing coalition commitment with BJP. Shinde advocated for BJP's success, which won 48 seats, overshadowing AAP's 22-seat result. Prominent figures, including PM Modi, extended birthday greetings to Shinde.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 10-02-2025 08:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 08:30 IST
Shiv Sena's Strategic Decision in Delhi Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has made a strategic revelation regarding the recent Delhi assembly elections.

According to Shinde, as many as 15 candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) approached him seeking his party's symbol to contest the polls. Shinde, however, declined the request, citing his commitment to the coalition dharma with the BJP, a significant partner in the Mahayuti alliance.

The decision was part of a broader strategy as the BJP went on to sweep the elections, securing 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP managed only 22. During an event in Thane, Shinde emphasized his commitment to the alliance, highlighting that several high-profile leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extended birthday wishes to him, affirming his political stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
England's Championship Dreams Dashed by Bethell's Injury

England's Championship Dreams Dashed by Bethell's Injury

 India
2
Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

 Global
3
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
4
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025