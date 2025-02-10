Left Menu

Shinde's Exclusion Sparks Speculation of Mahayuti Rift

The exclusion of Deputy CM Eknath Shinde from Maharashtra's State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has ignited speculation about a potential rift within the ruling Mahayuti coalition. Shinde's absence from the reconstituted SDMA, pivotal in disaster response, suggests possible tensions between him and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 13:38 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

The latest reconstitution of Maharashtra's State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has raised political questions and sparked intrigue. The exclusion of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from the body has fueled speculation about internal discord within the Mahayuti coalition government.

In the reshuffle, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took the helm while Deputy CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar was included in the authority. However, Shinde, who leads the urban development department, remains notably absent from the nine-member panel.

Political analysts view Shinde's exclusion as a potential signal of growing discomfort between him and Fadnavis. While a senior BJP minister dismissed tensions, observers have noted signs of discontent and power struggles ever since the coalition's formation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

