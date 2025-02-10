BJP Pushes for Cancellation of 'Sheesh Mahal' Merger Amid Controversy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called upon Lt Governor VK Saxena to cancel the merger of four government properties with the 'Sheesh Mahal' on Flagstaff Road, Delhi, that served as a residence for former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva stated the merger was unauthorized, and he has formally requested the Lt Governor to reverse the amalgamation. The party argues that the previous administration led by Kejriwal took over government properties to construct a lavish residence filled with extravagant interiors and high-end goods.

Amidst allegations of corruption, the BJP insists the next Chief Minister will not reside in the building. The party has highlighted the need to restore public trust and ensure accountability by investigating and rectifying these alleged infractions.

