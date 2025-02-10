Bihar's Political Forecast: A BJP 'Landslide' After Delhi Triumph

Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal on Monday projected a 'landslide win' for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state's pending elections, encouraged by the BJP's decisive victory in Delhi. He criticized rivals, especially RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, for promising freebies in a bid to replicate Arvind Kejriwal's Delhi strategy.

Jaiswal openly mocked Yadav's 'Mai Bahan Samman Yojana' initiative, which offers Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to women and free electricity if voted to power. He argued that such promises had led to Tejashwi's shock, driven by NDA winning in Delhi where voters trusted Modi's commitments.

Regarding internal strategies, Jaiswal hinted at a united BJP under Nitish Kumar's leadership, saying the party gears up for Bihar polls with a supportive base, following the evaluation meeting led by senior leaders for Prime Minister Modi's upcoming tour of Bhagalpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)