Congress Pushes for Ballot Papers in Haryana Civic Polls to Ensure Transparency

The Haryana Congress has urged the state election commission to use ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the upcoming civic polls. This demand, highlighted in a memorandum submitted by state unit chief Udai Bhan, is aimed at ensuring electoral transparency.

According to the Haryana State Election Commission, general elections for various municipal bodies are scheduled for early March. The Congress faces a strong BJP presence, which formed the government for three consecutive terms, in these local polls.

Questions about EVM reliability have prompted Congress to advocate reverting to traditional ballot papers, as recently witnessed in Uttarakhand. However, state officials remain skeptical of these concerns, viewing the demand as an attempt by Congress to address its political challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)