Congress Pushes for Ballot Papers in Haryana Civic Polls to Ensure Transparency

The Congress in Haryana has called for the upcoming civic polls to be conducted via ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs) to ensure greater transparency. A memorandum with this demand was submitted to the Haryana State Election Commission, citing concerns over EVM reliability and trust in the election process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:08 IST
The Haryana Congress has urged the state election commission to use ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the upcoming civic polls. This demand, highlighted in a memorandum submitted by state unit chief Udai Bhan, is aimed at ensuring electoral transparency.

According to the Haryana State Election Commission, general elections for various municipal bodies are scheduled for early March. The Congress faces a strong BJP presence, which formed the government for three consecutive terms, in these local polls.

Questions about EVM reliability have prompted Congress to advocate reverting to traditional ballot papers, as recently witnessed in Uttarakhand. However, state officials remain skeptical of these concerns, viewing the demand as an attempt by Congress to address its political challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

