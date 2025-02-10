Left Menu

Political Vendetta Allegations in Punjab: The Raja Arrest

Rajiv Raja, a former Youth Congress leader and close associate of Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, has been arrested in an extortion case. Bittu accuses the ruling AAP in Punjab of political vendetta following their Delhi election loss. Raja is accused of extorting Rs 30 lakh from an industrialist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:18 IST
In a surprising turn of events, Rajiv Raja, closely associated with Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, was apprehended for alleged extortion, police confirmed on Monday.

Rajiv Raja, once the district president of the Youth Congress, allegedly demanded Rs 30 lakh from a local business magnate, authorities reported.

Reacting to the arrest, Bittu accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab of enacting political revenge after the BJP's sweep in the Delhi assembly elections, signaling their return to power after 27 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

