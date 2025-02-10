Political Vendetta Allegations in Punjab: The Raja Arrest

In a surprising turn of events, Rajiv Raja, closely associated with Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, was apprehended for alleged extortion, police confirmed on Monday.

Rajiv Raja, once the district president of the Youth Congress, allegedly demanded Rs 30 lakh from a local business magnate, authorities reported.

Reacting to the arrest, Bittu accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab of enacting political revenge after the BJP's sweep in the Delhi assembly elections, signaling their return to power after 27 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)