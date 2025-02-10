Political Vendetta Allegations in Punjab: The Raja Arrest
Rajiv Raja, a former Youth Congress leader and close associate of Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, has been arrested in an extortion case. Bittu accuses the ruling AAP in Punjab of political vendetta following their Delhi election loss. Raja is accused of extorting Rs 30 lakh from an industrialist.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:18 IST
- Country:
- India
In a surprising turn of events, Rajiv Raja, closely associated with Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, was apprehended for alleged extortion, police confirmed on Monday.
Rajiv Raja, once the district president of the Youth Congress, allegedly demanded Rs 30 lakh from a local business magnate, authorities reported.
Reacting to the arrest, Bittu accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab of enacting political revenge after the BJP's sweep in the Delhi assembly elections, signaling their return to power after 27 years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Punjab's Republic Day Tableau: A Symphony of Heritage and Tradition
Delhi polls to decide if govt money will be spent on public welfare or on those close to power: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
Kejriwal model for spending govt money on public welfare, BJP's for waiving huge debts of friends: AAP chief.
United in Diversity: Celebrating India's Republic Day in Punjab and Haryana
Shashank Singh: Rising Star of Punjab Kings on a Mission