Left Menu

Romania's Political Upheaval: Iohannis Resigns Ahead of Impeachment Vote

Romania's outgoing president, Klaus Iohannis, resigned to preempt an impeachment move by opposition parties. His decision comes amid political upheaval, with the rise of far-right influence. The resignation temporarily halts the political crisis while the country prepares for a repeat presidential election in May.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:48 IST
Romania's Political Upheaval: Iohannis Resigns Ahead of Impeachment Vote
President

In a dramatic turn of events, Romania's outgoing centrist president, Klaus Iohannis, stepped down on Monday, seeking to undercut an impeachment initiative led by opposition parties. The political atmosphere is charged, with a rising far-right influence and polarized electorate, as the country gears up for a presidential election rerun in May.

Romania, an EU and NATO member state situated next to Ukraine, was thrown into chaos last year when Calin Georgescu, a far-right critic of NATO, emerged victorious in the first round of elections. Accusations of Russian meddling, denied by Moscow, led Romania's top court to annul the outcome, mandating the extension of Iohannis' term until a successor is chosen in May.

The hard-right opposition, wielding influence with 35% of parliamentary seats, filed for Iohannis' impeachment, leveraging discontent towards perceived pro-European corruption. Facing potential loss in the impending vote, Iohannis chose resignation over impending impeachment, temporarily placing Senate speaker Ilie Bolojan in the interim presidential role with limited powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025