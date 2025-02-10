Romania's Political Upheaval: Iohannis Resigns Ahead of Impeachment Vote

In a dramatic turn of events, Romania's outgoing centrist president, Klaus Iohannis, stepped down on Monday, seeking to undercut an impeachment initiative led by opposition parties. The political atmosphere is charged, with a rising far-right influence and polarized electorate, as the country gears up for a presidential election rerun in May.

Romania, an EU and NATO member state situated next to Ukraine, was thrown into chaos last year when Calin Georgescu, a far-right critic of NATO, emerged victorious in the first round of elections. Accusations of Russian meddling, denied by Moscow, led Romania's top court to annul the outcome, mandating the extension of Iohannis' term until a successor is chosen in May.

The hard-right opposition, wielding influence with 35% of parliamentary seats, filed for Iohannis' impeachment, leveraging discontent towards perceived pro-European corruption. Facing potential loss in the impending vote, Iohannis chose resignation over impending impeachment, temporarily placing Senate speaker Ilie Bolojan in the interim presidential role with limited powers.

