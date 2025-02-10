Trump's Tariffs Tighten Europe's Economic Tensions
The German Bund yields experienced a slight decline on Monday, as financial markets responded cautiously to U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of new 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. This move, poised to shake global trade dynamics, prompted investors to reassess deflationary risks in the euro area.
The benchmark 10-year German bond yield fell 2.5 basis points to 2.355%, nearing its lowest point since early January. Meanwhile, the European Commission vowed readiness to protect EU interests but awaits details on the proposed U.S. tariffs before specifying any countermeasures.
According to Rainer Guntermann, a Commerzbank rates strategist, concerns abound with Trump's trade policies potentially exacerbating economic challenges in the eurozone. As markets adjust, the two-year German government bond yields, closely tied to European Central Bank rate expectations, showed a substantial dip.
