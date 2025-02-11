Left Menu

Judge Prolongs Temporary Block on Federal Employee Buyout Program

A federal judge in Boston continues to temporarily block President Trump's federal employee buyout program. Judge George O'Toole upheld a restraining order after hearing arguments, leaving the program's future in question as he reviews legal issues. The timeline for a final decision remains unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 11-02-2025 01:49 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 01:49 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a developing story from Boston, a federal judge has opted to maintain a temporary block on the federal employee buyout program initiated by President Donald Trump's administration. Judge George O'Toole's decision follows an hour-long session of legal arguments on Monday.

The temporary restraining order will remain in place as Judge O'Toole assesses the legal challenges presented. The outcome of his review could potentially lead to a longer-term block on the buyout initiative designed to streamline federal employment.

The timeline remains uncertain as to when Judge O'Toole will issue a final ruling, leaving the federal employee buyout program's future hanging in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

