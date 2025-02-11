Trump Revamps Tariff Strategy with Steel and Aluminum '2.0'

In a decisive move to protect domestic industry, President Donald Trump has significantly amplified tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, eliminating existing exemptions for major suppliers such as Canada, Mexico, and Brazil. The heightened tariffs could heighten tensions, igniting potential trade wars on multiple fronts.

Signed proclamations now elevate aluminum tariffs to 25%, aligning with steel tariffs of the same rate first instituted in 2018. The decision revokes previously duty-free quotas, reflecting Trump's ongoing use of Section 232 national security tariffs aimed at aiding struggling U.S. metal sectors. According to a White House spokesperson, previous exemptions undermined these protective efforts.

The administration now mandates that steel be "melted and poured" and aluminum be "smelted and cast" within North America to deter Chinese imports of inadequately processed metals. Trump's trade advisor, Peter Navarro, emphasized the tariffs are crucial for safeguarding key American industries and ensuring national self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)