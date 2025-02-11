BJP Slams INDIA Bloc: Leadership Crisis and Politics with Promises

In a sharp critique, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh declared that the INDIA bloc, inclusive of Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, is a failing opposition alliance. According to Chugh, their lack of leadership and vision has made them a liability to their party and the nation.

Chugh advised Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to prioritize electoral promises over political maneuvers. He asserted that the restoration of statehood, promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, would soon be addressed.

The BJP's influence, seen in Delhi's recent elections, was positioned by Chugh as a growing force in states like Punjab, amid rising voter dissatisfaction with regional governance. This, he argued, signals a broader national support for BJP's leadership and policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)