Left Menu

India Lowers Tariffs on Bourbon Whisky Amidst US Trade Tensions

India has reduced tariffs on bourbon whisky from 150% to 100%, benefiting brands like Jim Beam. This follows criticism of India's trade practices by former U.S. President Donald Trump. While tariffs on bourbon have decreased, other liquors remain taxed at 150% in India's spirits market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 19:38 IST
India Lowers Tariffs on Bourbon Whisky Amidst US Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India has made a significant change to its tariff policy by reducing duties on bourbon whisky from 150% to 100%. The adjustment comes after the former U.S. President, Donald Trump, criticized the existing levies as "unfair" during discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Indian government's tariff notification, dated February 13, initially went unnoticed but has now garnered significant media attention. According to the updated policy, the basic customs duty on bourbon whisky has been set at 50%, with an additional 50% levy, resulting in a total of 100% tariffs. This marks a considerable decrease from the former 150% tax rate, providing a potential boost to American whiskey brands in the Indian market.

Despite this change benefitting certain American spirits brands, other international liquor imports remain subject to a hefty 150% taxation. The decision highlights ongoing challenges in India's $35 billion spirits industry, where high taxes on imports have been a longstanding point of contention among foreign alcohol companies such as Diageo and Pernod Ricard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025